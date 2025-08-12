Losing weight before IVF linked to higher pregnancy chances, study 

A recent study revealed that losing weight before in vitro fertilisation (IVF) enhances your chances of pregnancy.
According to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, for obese women, weight-loss interventions before IVF are linked to an increased chance of pregnancy resulting from unassisted conception.
For the study, researchers reviewed nearly 12 clinical trials involving up to 2,000 obese women who were trying to get pregnant, with a body mass index (BMI) of 27 or above — and most of those women were in their early 30s.
Scientists looked at whether weight loss before beginning IVF assisted women to conceive and whether it led to more live births.
However, the interventions varied from reduced-calorie diets, to healthy eating and performing physical activities to medicines paired with lifestyle modifications.
Losing weight before IVF significantly increased total pregnancy rates — primarily through natural conception. However, the effects on pregnancies due to IVF were uncertain.
It is pertinent to mention that weight loss interventions were not linked to pregnancy loss, and their effect on live birth rates remained under wraps.
Researchers stressed the need for high-quality trials to find “which interventions and what magnitude of weight loss are most beneficial.”