Iceland volcano lava shoots into air over 160 feet: Watch

Iceland’s southwestern volcano at Sundhnúkur erupted for the fifth time since December 2023 on Wednesday, May 30.
According to The Mercury News, the eruption of lava began in the early afternoon, followed by a series of earthquakes north of Grindavik, a town of 3,800 people that was evacuated when the volcano came into life after centuries in December and showed impressive nature’s power.
Although the activity did not last for a long period but it was a massive eruption. Initial estimates found that it was the most powerful eruption in the area to date.
According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), the lava sot 50 meters (165 feet) into the sky from a fissure that grows to 3.5 kilometres (2.1 miles) in length.
The officials stated, “The first assessment of scientists is that the beginning of this eruption is more powerful than in previous eruptions.”
Fannar Jónasson, Mayor of Grindavik, told national broadcaster RUV, “It’s a much larger volume that’s on the move right now headed for town. The lava has already conquered (a lot).”
The eruption came nearly three weeks after the end of a previous eruption that started on March 16 in Hagafell and Stora-Skogfell on the same Reykjanes peninsula that flowed for eight weeks.