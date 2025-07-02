California fireworks warehouse erupts in explosion after fire

A dramatic scene unfolded in California as a fireworks warehouse caught fire and exploded.
On Tuesday, July 1, the incident, which occurred days before the biggest night in the US – the fourth of July – launched debris and caused pyrotechnics to detonate above the site.
The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said the warehouse, near the Esparto area northwest of Sacramento, exploded and was actively burning.
Furthermore, the sheriff's office updated their social media, noting, "We urge everyone to avoid the area so that fire crews and emergency responders can safely do their work."
The authorities also announced a one-mile evacuation notice around the scene.
As reported by KCRA, firefighters arrived to the area just before 6 p.m.
A video released by the outlet featured a building ablaze as fireworks launch into the area and detonate.
White smoke engulfed the building and skies as large explosions and fireballs added more terrifying effects.
The cause of the fire and explosion remained unknown, and it was not confirmed whether there were any injuries.
Moreover, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit revealed that it was responding to the commercial and vegetation fire in Yolo County.
Notably, Esparto is a community of around 3,000, almost 30 miles northwest of Sacramento.
The explosion happened near the border between Esparto and Madison, which lies to the east.