China’s Chang’e 6 spacecraft lands on Moon’s ‘unexplored’ far side

China launched Chang’e 6 mission on May 3 to collect the world’s first sample from the far side

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024
China claims its Chang’e 6 mission to the Moon made a successful landing on the far side of the Moon 

China on Sunday, June 2 claimed that its space mission Chang’e 6 has made a historic landing on the ‘unexplored’ far side of the Moon.

According to BBC, The China National Space (CNSA) informed that the Chang’e 6 landed successfully in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on Sunday at 06:23 Beijing time (22:23 GMT Saturday).

It was a risky landing as it became difficult to communicate with the spacecraft when it reached the far side of the Moon.

After launching from Wenchang Space Launch Center on May 3, the spacecraft had been orbiting the Moon for landing.

CNSA believed that the lander should spend more than three days in collecting samples from the surface in an operation that would involve ‘many engineering innovations, high risks and great difficulty.’

Professor John Pernet-Fisher, who specializes in lunar geology at the University of Manchester, explained, “Everyone is very excited that we might get a look at these rocks no one has ever seen before… It would help us answer those really big questions, like how are planets formed, why do crusts form, what is the origin of water in the solar system?"

As per CNSA, the operation was supported by the Queqiao-2 relay satellite.

China has launched its mission to the Moon with an aim to collect the world’s first rock and soil sample from the dark lunar hemisphere. 

Additinally, Chang’e 6 is the sixth mission in the Chang’e moon exploration program of the country, which is named after a Chinese moon goddess.

China is the only country which has landed on the far side before, as it landed its Chang’e 4 in 2019.

Nvidia on track to surpass Apple as second-most valuable company
Tesla recalls 125,000 US vehicles for seat belt warning system fault
Elon Musk sued for 'insider trading' worth $7.5 billion at Tesla
Will US and Canada experience northern lights again? Find out
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope spots most distant galaxy
TikTok to prepare separate algorithm for US users amid ban law
NASA Lucy mission reveals surprising secret about asteroid Dinkinesh
Google Chrome introduces 'Minimised Custom Tabs' feature on android
Is Meta using your social media posts to train AI?
Tesla gears up to launch 'Full Self-Driving' software in China
Is GPT-4 better 'financial analyst' than humans? Find out
YouTube introduces its new 'Playables' games for users