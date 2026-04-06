Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100

Measles is spreading rigorously in the South Asian regions, as recently there had been hundreds of cases reported in Bangladesh in a single day.
The Bangladeshi government on Sunday launched an emergency vaccination campaign targeting more than a million children as a fast‑spreading measles outbreak sweeps across the country.
Health ministry figures show there have been 17 confirmed deaths from measles so far, with 113 suspected deaths and more than 7,500 suspected infections nationwide.
The campaign, led by the health ministry with support from UNICEF, the World Health Organization, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, began in 18 high-risk districts, according to a joint press release.
Children aged six months to five years are being prioritized, particularly those who missed routine immunization and face the highest risk of severe complications.
“UNICEF is deeply concerned about the sharp rise in measles cases across Bangladesh, putting thousands of children, especially the youngest and most vulnerable, at serious risk,” said Rana Flowers, the charity's representative to Bangladesh.
"This resurgence highlights critical immunity gaps," she said.
Hospitals in several high-burden regions are already overcrowded and operating with limited capacity, raising concerns about further spread.
As reported by Reuters, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the outbreak, which now spans 56 of Bangladesh’s 64 districts, would continue to spread in the coming days but would likely be curtailed soon after the vaccination campaign is rolled out.
"This campaign will help prevent further tragic loss of young lives,” said Dr. Ahmed Jamsheed Mohamed, the group's representative to Bangladesh.
Officials said the emergency vaccination drive will complement routine immunization efforts as authorities work to contain the outbreak.
Notably, in the wake of the measles outbreak, Bangladesh confirmed nearly 100 children died in just a few days with hundreds of additional suspected deaths.