Happy Easter images 2026: Best AI prompts to create viral designs

As Easter is being celebrated worldwide today with immense joy, people are sharing happy Easter images and messages along with their beloved ones to mark the special occasion, and radiating positivity and joy via creative visuals.
Rather than using the same old photos, people are now turning to AI-powered tools to get high-quality photos such as Google Gemini to create beautiful visuals, and even transforming their images into a perfect one within a couple of seconds.
Best AI prompts for happy Easter images
Here are a few best prompts for Gemini to get beautiful images for the auspicious occasion:
Prompt 1:
“Cute Easter bunny holding colorful eggs, pastel background, soft lighting, happy easter text.”
Prompt 2:
“Elegant happy Easter image with flowers, soft pastel tones, minimal design, modern typography”
Prompt 3:
“Beautiful Easter scene with sunrise, cross silhouette, glowing light, peaceful atmosphere”
Prompt 4:
“Vibrant happy Easter Instagram post with eggs, bunny, bright colors, trendy design”
Prompt 5:
“Easter eggs made of chocolate and candy, colorful, high detail, realistic style”
Try out these above-mentioned AI prompts to create captivating visuals of Happy Easter 2026.