WhatsApp beta adds feature to show contacts’ photos without profile pics

WhatsApp now reportedly allows users to see contact photos even if they haven’t uploaded a profile picture.
As per WABetaInfo, the instant-messaging app is introducing a game-changing feature that automatically fills blank profile pictures with photos from your address book.
With this significant update, WhatsApp is aiming to offer a more personalised experience via conversations, allowing you device to show saved photos of contacts when none of the official photos are available.
This feature seems to be a part of company's efforts to provide more visually engaging, and personalised experience.
For your own profile, If you haven’t uploaded any image, the app will show a photo saved in your contact card, but only for you. Everyone else will still see the default placeholder unless they have your photo saved.
For the hidden profiles, If anyone has blocked their image from being visible due to privacy settings, WhatsApp will rather show the photo saved in your address book.
This ensures users can easily find their friends, despite any privacy-restriction on their profile image.
Contacts with no profile picture will no longer appear faceless in group and chats conversations. If someone later adds a profile image and enables visibility, that image will automatically replace the address book photo.
Availability
The feature is currently available for select beta testers on WhatsApp’s previous addition from beta 25.21.10.74 that allow users to import their profile photo from other Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook or Instagram.