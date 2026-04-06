Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son

Kelly Osbourne has offered a glimpse of how she spent the special occasion of Easter with her 3-year-old son Sidney.
Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old daughter of Ozzy Osbourne shared a carousel of images from her Easter celebrations, in which she created an Easter egg hunt for her son, leaving chocolate all over the house.
While extending wishes for a special festival, Kelly wrote, “Happy Easter everyone!!! Mummy went all out this year and made sure the Easter bunny was really good to Sidney because he has been such a good boy this year! I have planed such a special day for him I can’t wait to show you guys what we get up to today!!!”
The TV personality dressed as a bunny for the occasion, after quietly parting ways with her fiancé Sid Wilson earlier this year.
Kelly posed for a fun snap in the costume as she snuggled up to lookalike son Sid, three, before treating him to a variety of beautiful gifts and an egg hunt.
Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends flocked to the comments section to shower love for the beautiful mother-son duo and wished blessings on Easter.
A fan commented, “Happy Easter to you Kelly and our beautiful boy, Sidney.”
Another fan wrote, “Such a absolutely beautiful family.”
“Awwwww Happy Easter Kelly and Sidney! I am so happy to see you both enjoying it together! We love you,” a third fan wrote.