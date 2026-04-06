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Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son

Kelly Osbourne dressed as a bunny for the occasion, after quietly parting ways with her fiancé Sid Wilson earlier this year

Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son

Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son

Kelly Osbourne has offered a glimpse of how she spent the special occasion of Easter with her 3-year-old son Sidney.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old daughter of Ozzy Osbourne shared a carousel of images from her Easter celebrations, in which she created an Easter egg hunt for her son, leaving chocolate all over the house.

While extending wishes for a special festival, Kelly wrote, “Happy Easter everyone!!! Mummy went all out this year and made sure the Easter bunny was really good to Sidney because he has been such a good boy this year! I have planed such a special day for him I can’t wait to show you guys what we get up to today!!!”


The TV personality dressed as a bunny for the occasion, after quietly parting ways with her fiancé Sid Wilson earlier this year.

Kelly posed for a fun snap in the costume as she snuggled up to lookalike son Sid, three, before treating him to a variety of beautiful gifts and an egg hunt.

Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends flocked to the comments section to shower love for the beautiful mother-son duo and wished blessings on Easter.

A fan commented, “Happy Easter to you Kelly and our beautiful boy, Sidney.”

Another fan wrote, “Such a absolutely beautiful family.”

“Awwwww Happy Easter Kelly and Sidney! I am so happy to see you both enjoying it together! We love you,” a third fan wrote.

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