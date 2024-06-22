Are nuts the missing ingredient in your weight loss journey?

Health

Research examines nut’s impact on weight loss and blood sugar in calorie-restricted diets

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
Energy-restricted (ER) diets are commonly recommended for weight loss and better glycemic control.

In a recent review published in Nutrition Research Reviews, researchers examined the effects of energy-restricted diets with and without nuts on weight, body composition, and glycemic management.

Nuts, despite being high in energy, are nutrient-dense and can meet essential dietary needs.

However, their role in weight-loss programs is debated.

Researchers analyzed randomized controlled trials (RCTs) from databases like Medline, Scopus, and Embase.

The trials included overweight or obese individuals on calorie-restricted diets with or without nuts.

The studies measured body mass, body composition, and blood glucose levels.

Out of 859 publications, seven trials involving 676 individuals aged 18 to 79 met the inclusion criteria.

These trials, conducted in North America, Brazil, and Iran, included interventions lasting 28 days to 52 weeks with participants consuming 42 to 84 grams of nuts daily.

Weight loss was observed in four out of seven trials when nuts were added to calorie-restricted diets.

The weight loss ranged from -22.6 to -19.5 kg over the study period, or about -0.1 to -0.2 kg per week.

Moreover, nuts provided essential fatty acids, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, which can improve fat oxidation, slow stomach emptying, and reduce postprandial glucose levels.

The review found limited but positive evidence supporting the benefits of nuts in weight loss and glycemic management when included in calorie-restricted diets.

However, future research should explore the impact of different nut types, amounts, and varying energy levels on diverse populations.

Health News

Is cheese a secret weapon for shedding pounds?
Why some people remain unaffected by COVID? Find out
New 'AI scan' predicts heart attack risk up to a decade in advance
Heatwaves linked to heightened cardiovascular risks, study
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls
Are cherries the ‘superfruit’ you've been overlooking?
ADHD medication supply at risk after Telehealth executives' arrests
Domestic cats can contract and spread bird flu, study
Beet juice intake may enhance heart health in postmenopausal women
How to identify bee sting? Find out
Here’s how one simple change to walking can improve your health