New Covid strain takes over UK with unique symptoms

Health experts revealed that a new Covid variant widespread across the UK has a unique symptom.
The strain, called Stratus, is one of those seven variants that is under observation by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
According to WHO, it has accounted for up to 23% of global Covid cases to date.
Stratus consists of two strains, XFG and XFG.2, which constitute up to 30% of cases across the UK, as reported by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
A doctor mentioned that while symptoms may vary from person to person, cases tend to be mild or moderate. Dr Kaywaan Khan, a Harley Street GP, said Stratus causes dysphonia.
Dr Khan, founder of the Hannah London Clinic, stated, "Unlike other variants, Stratus has certain mutations in the spike protein which could help it evade antibodies developed from prior infections or vaccinations.”
Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, issued a warning alert of a potential new Covid wave due to waning immunity, declining booster uptake, and minimised infection rates soon.
He further mentioned that the latest Stratus variant doesn’t seem more severe in contrast to the previous Omicron strains; a large number of the population could be more vulnerable to getting infected with XFG and XFG.3.
Although hospital admissions remain low, other versions such as Nimbus have spiked, causing symptoms, including razor blade-like sore throats.