New Covid strain takes over UK with unique symptoms

New Covid strain takes over UK with unique symptoms
New Covid strain takes over UK with unique symptoms

Health experts revealed that a new Covid variant widespread across the UK has a unique symptom.

The strain, called Stratus, is one of those seven variants that is under observation by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to WHO, it has accounted for up to 23% of global Covid cases to date.

Stratus consists of two strains, XFG and XFG.2, which constitute up to 30% of cases across the UK, as reported by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

A doctor mentioned that while symptoms may vary from person to person, cases tend to be mild or moderate. Dr Kaywaan Khan, a Harley Street GP, said Stratus causes dysphonia.

Dr Khan, founder of the Hannah London Clinic, stated, "Unlike other variants, Stratus has certain mutations in the spike protein which could help it evade antibodies developed from prior infections or vaccinations.”

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, issued a warning alert of a potential new Covid wave due to waning immunity, declining booster uptake, and minimised infection rates soon.

He further mentioned that the latest Stratus variant doesn’t seem more severe in contrast to the previous Omicron strains; a large number of the population could be more vulnerable to getting infected with XFG and XFG.3.

Although hospital admissions remain low, other versions such as Nimbus have spiked, causing symptoms, including razor blade-like sore throats. 

Read more : Health

THESE common meds do not cause inflammatory bowel disease, study
THESE common meds do not cause inflammatory bowel disease, study
Medicines including NSAIDs like aspirin and ibuprofen, ACE inhibitors, aren’t linked to a higher risk of microscopic colitis

Juice, smoothies and soft drinks can dehydrate you in hot weather, say experts
Juice, smoothies and soft drinks can dehydrate you in hot weather, say experts
Alcohol should also be avoided in hot weather as it causes the body to lose water which often leads to dehydration

Excessive screen time linked to delayed learning in children, study
Excessive screen time linked to delayed learning in children, study
Experts warn too much screen time may hinder language development in young children

Chickpeas show surprising power to cut cholesterol levels in new study
Chickpeas show surprising power to cut cholesterol levels in new study
Those who ate chickpeas everyday showed a major improvement in their cholesterol levels

Air pollution fuels lung cancer in non-smokers, study

Air pollution fuels lung cancer in non-smokers, study
Air Pollution could drive lung cancer mutations in people with little to no history of smoking

15-minute workouts to rapidly lose weight
15-minute workouts to rapidly lose weight
Discover a few effective 15-minute workouts that are scientifically proven to rapidly help reduce fat

Measles outbreak spreads to Kentucky as US case tally reaches 1,267 this year
Measles outbreak spreads to Kentucky as US case tally reaches 1,267 this year
Health officials urge all parents to have their children vaccinated to ensure protection from measles

Hearing aids associated with improved mental well-being and social connection
Hearing aids associated with improved mental well-being and social connection
Improved engagement may support cognitive health, as social isolation has been associated with cognitive issues

FDA recalls hundreds of blueberries boxes over possible Listeria contamination
FDA recalls hundreds of blueberries boxes over possible Listeria contamination
Listeria is a kind of bacteria that may lead to a foodborne illness called listeriosis

Signs your skin shows about your overall health
Signs your skin shows about your overall health
Find out a few signs that your skin shows bout your internal health

Can dairy items turn your dreams into nightmares?
Can dairy items turn your dreams into nightmares?
Participants who frequently experience digestive symptoms from eating dairy also reported more nightmares

Australia reports first confirmed case of Australian bat lyssavirus
Australia reports first confirmed case of Australian bat lyssavirus
NSW Health has urged the people to avoid touching or handling bats