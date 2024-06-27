Researchers reveal shocking details about multivitamin usage: Find out

Daily multivitamins are one of the popular supplements that people take to stay healthy and fit and to prevent chronic diseases.
According to Healthline, an estimated one-third of US adults take daily multivitamins, spending almost eight billion dollars on the supplements annually.
But the new study done on nearly 400,000 US adults without a history of chronic diseases over a follow-up period of 20 years revealed that multivitamins did not improve morality risk.
Instead, those who take multivitamins have a 4% higher morality risk.
The study done by the National Cancer Institute is published in JAMA Network Open.
Erikka Loftfield, the first author of the study and researcher in the Division of Cancer Epidemiology & Genetics at the National Cancer Institute, told Healthline, “To date, there has been insufficient evidence to determine the benefits and harms of MV use... Leveraging data from three large and geographically diverse US cohorts with repeat assessments of MV use and extended follow-up for mortality outcomes, we aimed to evaluate the association of MV use with leading causes of chronic disease-related death.”
Moreover, an associate professor of medicine, Dr. Parul M. Goyal, who was not affiliated with the study, said, “Typically, if you are a healthy individual and you are exercising, you’re eating a regular diet, you’re consuming your fruits and vegetables, and you are getting your regular intake of vitamins and supplements.”