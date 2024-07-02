UK elections mark 'first' participation for immigrant voters

Immigrant voters are set to participate in the upcoming British election on July 4, marking their first opportunity to influence change in their new home country.
As per Reuters, the Labour Party is expected to win by a large margin, replacing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party, which has been in power for 14 years.
Immigrants from Commonwealth countries like Nigeria, India, and Malaysia are eligible to vote in British elections.
Immigration holds a pivotal role in this election, with Sunak promising to cut net migration levels if the Conservatives win.
Meanwhile, he has tightened visa rules and introduced a controversial policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.
As per the outlet, Oyinkansola Dirisu, 31, a support worker from Manchester who arrived in Britain in 2022, eagerly anticipates voting for the Labour party.
She hopes the incoming government will facilitate easier immigration for individuals like herself.
Meanwhile, Esther Offem, 26, who came from Nigeria last September, remains undecided.
"None of the parties have done much in the areas that I'm most interested in," she said.
Offem further added, "But at the moment, I would probably go for the Conservatives. I'm not sure yet."