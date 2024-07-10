Sam Rubin cause of death disclosed after nearly 2 months: Details

Sam Rubin, famous entertainment reporter's cause of death has finally been revealed nearly two months after the sudden passing of a beloved entertainment reporter.
According to PEOPLE, on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner announced that the reporter died from "ischemic heart disease due to atherosclerotic coronary artery disease (lethal heartbeat due to lack of blood and oxygen flowing to the heart)."
On May 10, Rubin died suddenly at a nearby hospital.
His doctor had told him to contact 911 earlier that morning because he was having stomach pain.
Later that morning, at the emergency department, he passed away. It was certified by the office of the medical examiner that "the manner of death is natural."
His news of demise was first revealed by his news station KTLA, where Rubin worked for over three decades.
On May 10, the station shared a statement on X (former Twitter), "KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin," the statement read.
It added, "Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time.”
Sam Rubin is remembered by his wife, Leslie, and their four children, including Colby, his teenage son.