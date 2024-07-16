World

Shabana Mahmood makes history as UK's first female Muslim justice leader

The first woman Muslim Lord Chancellor of the UK took her oath of allegiance on the Holy Quran

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024


Shabana Mehmood, a British-Pakistani Birmingham MP, created history as she became the UK’s first Muslim woman Lord Chancellor.

According to Geo News, Shabna was sworn in as the new Lord Chancellor on Monday, July 15, at a ceremony in the Royal Court of Justice in London.

The Labour Party member took it to her X (formerly Twitter) to announce this historic moment. She wrote, “Today I was honoured to be sworn in as Lord Chancellor, promising to defend our independent judiciary from interference and undue pressure. I will be a champion of the Rule of Law. 900 years into this ancient role, it is more vital than ever before."

The 43-year-old Lord Chancellor took her oath of allegiance to the Holy Quran in the presence of Lady Justice Sue Carr, President of the Supreme Court Robert Reed, and the Chancellor of the High Court Julian Flaux.

She noted, “Being the ‘first’ is both a privilege and a burden. Getting this right can open doors for future generations, showing that even the oldest titles of the land are within reach for us all.”

Shabana acknowledged that more efforts should be made to provide justice to the women and girls ‘who are victims of violence and abuse.’

'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release

'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release

Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55

Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55
Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment

King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment

World News

King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Donald Trump arrives at Republican National Convention with white bandage
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
EU imposes sanctions on Israeli figures for human rights violations
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Heavy rain in eastern Afghanistan kills 35, injures 230
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Judge dismisses classified documents case against Donald Trump
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans second peace summit with Russian participation?
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Nigeria's inflation soars to 28-year high amid economic reforms
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Record immigration fuels population surge in England and Wales
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
King Charles reaches out to Donald Trump following assassination attempt
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Donald Trump recalls rally shooting experience: ‘I’m supposed to be dead’
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Explosives found in car of gunman who targeted Donald Trump at rally 
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Melania Trump condemns attempted assassination of Donald Trump
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Donald Trump calls for US to 'stand united' after surviving assassination attempt