Shabana Mahmood makes history as UK's first female Muslim justice leader

Shabana Mehmood, a British-Pakistani Birmingham MP, created history as she became the UK’s first Muslim woman Lord Chancellor.
According to Geo News, Shabna was sworn in as the new Lord Chancellor on Monday, July 15, at a ceremony in the Royal Court of Justice in London.
The Labour Party member took it to her X (formerly Twitter) to announce this historic moment. She wrote, “Today I was honoured to be sworn in as Lord Chancellor, promising to defend our independent judiciary from interference and undue pressure. I will be a champion of the Rule of Law. 900 years into this ancient role, it is more vital than ever before."
The 43-year-old Lord Chancellor took her oath of allegiance to the Holy Quran in the presence of Lady Justice Sue Carr, President of the Supreme Court Robert Reed, and the Chancellor of the High Court Julian Flaux.
She noted, “Being the ‘first’ is both a privilege and a burden. Getting this right can open doors for future generations, showing that even the oldest titles of the land are within reach for us all.”
Shabana acknowledged that more efforts should be made to provide justice to the women and girls ‘who are victims of violence and abuse.’