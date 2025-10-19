Trump’s new AI-generated video mocking ‘No Kings’ protest sparks outrage 

After spending the day golfing while his allies downplayed and mocked millions of Americans marching against his administration, Donald Trump fired off a Truth Social post with an AI-created video showing himself wearing a crown, flying a “KING TRUMP” fighter jet, and bombing a crowd of No Kings protesters with brown liquid.
The video, shared on the president’s personal and government social media accounts, shows the president soaring above a protest crowd in what appears to be Times Square, reported Independent.
The jet then dumps brown liquid on the demonstrators as Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” plays in the background, an apparent reference to the Top Gun movies.
In the lead-up to the No Kings demonstrations, which organizers estimate drew nearly 7 million people across all 50 states, Republicans have responded with a mixture of hyperbole, criticism, and mockery.
The president’s Republican allies similarly played on the “king” label, mocking demonstrators with images and AI video of the president wearing a crown on social media.
Vice President JD Vance also shared an AI-created video of the president putting on a crown and cape, while Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats kneel before him.