Emiru assaulted at TwitchCon 2025 meet-and-greet, Twitch issues statement

Twitch streamer Emiru, whose real name is Emily Schunk, attended TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego.
During a meet-and-greet session on Friday, October 17, she was assaulted by a male attendee on stage.
According to Hindustan Times, Video footage circulating widely on social media platforms shows Emiru interacting with a fan when the assailant approaches and attempts to kiss her neck without consent.
Event security intervened quickly, pushing the man away. A visibly shaken Emiru was then escorted offstage to safety.
The incident has ignited widespread outrage among fans and fellow streamers, who are demanding the assailant's arrest and criticizing TwitchCon's security protocols.
Twitch responded to the incident with a statement to Mashable, emphasizing its commitment to attendee safety.
A spokesperson said, “The safety and security of all those attending TwitchCon is our highest priority. The behavior displayed by the individual involved in this incident was completely unacceptable and deeply upsetting.”
“We immediately removed this individual from TwitchCon premises, and they are banned indefinitely from Twitch, both online and in-person events. Twitch has zero tolerance for harassment,” the spokesperson added.
This isn't the first time TwitchCon has faced criticism over attendee safety.
Streamers Valkyrae and QTCinderella notably pulled out of this year's event, expressing deep anxiety about the risks female streamers face in public spaces like TwitchCon.