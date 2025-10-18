No Kings protests: Millions set to march against Trump's 'authoritarianism'

US citizens across all 50 states are expected to march against President Donald Trump and his administration, highlighting the importance of democracy.
On Saturday, October 18, millions are set to take to the streets for the second No Kings protests; the first demonstration took place in June. Events are scheduled for more than 2,700 locations, from small towns to large cities.
As Americans stand against Trump's recent crackdowns on US cities and the presence of federal troops as the president strengthens his policies against immigration, Republican governors in several states have placed National Guard troops on standby.
The No Kings protests organisers revealed that the June demonstration witnessed more than five million people denouncing Trump's political agenda.
Trump's allies have branded the No Kings protests as anti-American and led by antifa, the decentralised anti-fascist movement, while also claiming that the protests are prolonging the government shutdown.
More than 200 organisations have signed on as partners for the October 18 protests.
Besides that, the organisers said that the protest will challenge Trump's "authoritarianism".
"The president thinks his rule is absolute," their website read. "But in America, we don't have kings and we won't back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty."