World

US declines to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as Trump urges ceasefire

Volodymyr Zelenskyy fails to secure Tomahawk missiles from Trump during White House meeting

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
US declines to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as Trump urges ceasefire
US declines to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as Trump urges ceasefire

US President Donald Trump planning to end another war in the world as he denied to provide Ukraine Tomahawk missiles.

According to CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky failed to obtain Tomahawk missiles for strikes on Russia from a meeting with Trump on Friday, October 17.

The Republican while rejecting Ukraine’s long-range missile request urged both of the sides to end the war quickly.

Zelensky had traveled to Washington hoping to receive the long-range cruise missiles, which he believes could deliver a decisive blow to the Kremlin’s war economy by enabling targeted strikes on oil and energy facilities deep inside Russia.

However, during opening remarks at a White House working lunch, Trump expressed hopes to resolve the war “without thinking about Tomahawks,” adding that the weapon is one America “needs.”

And Zelensky appeared to come away empty-handed, describing the meeting as “productive” but declining to comment further on Tomahawks because the US “doesn’t want escalation.”

Hours later, Trump made a public call for Kyiv and Moscow to “stop the war immediately.”

“You go by the battle line, wherever it is. Otherwise, it’s too complicated. You’ll never be able to figure it out. You stop at the battle line,” Trump told reporters upon landing in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“And both sides should go home, go to their families, stop the killing. And that should be it,” he added.

Notably, the meeting came a day after Trump spoke on the phone with Putin and agreed to meet him soon in Hungary.

You Might Like:

No Kings protests: Millions set to march against Trump's 'authoritarianism'

No Kings protests: Millions set to march against Trump's 'authoritarianism'
Several US state governors have placed National Guard troops on standby as Americans plan a march against Trump

Chen Ning Yang, Chinese Nobel laureate and physicist dies at 103

Chen Ning Yang, Chinese Nobel laureate and physicist dies at 103
The Chinese physicist earned his Nobel Prize in 1957 for his work on parity law, along with physicist Lee Tsung-Dao

Emiru assaulted at TwitchCon 2025 meet-and-greet, Twitch issues statement

Emiru assaulted at TwitchCon 2025 meet-and-greet, Twitch issues statement
Streamer Emiru assaulted by a male attendee on stage at TwitchCon 2025, sparking security concerns

Picasso's €600,000-worth miniature masterpiece vanishes before Spain exhibition

Picasso's €600,000-worth miniature masterpiece vanishes before Spain exhibition
Spanish police hunt for stolen Picasso painting en route to Spain exhibition

Steve Bridges: Beloved TikTok comedian passes away at 41

Steve Bridges: Beloved TikTok comedian passes away at 41
Steve Bridges' wife pays heartfelt tribute to her husband as she announces heartbreaking news

George Santos' 7-year sentence commuted by Trump with ‘good luck’ message

George Santos' 7-year sentence commuted by Trump with ‘good luck’ message
Former congressman George Santos jailed for over 7 years on federal fraud charges

US and Saudi Arabia block global shipping emission deal

US and Saudi Arabia block global shipping emission deal
US President Donald Trump rejected the plan as a 'green scam'

John Bolton charged for mishandling classified information

John Bolton charged for mishandling classified information
John Bolton has been indicted on eight counts of transmitting national defense information and 10 counts of illegal possession

Cambodia says Thailand used 'ghost sounds' as psychological warfare at border

Cambodia says Thailand used 'ghost sounds' as psychological warfare at border
Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire in July with the help of Malaysia after five days of deadly clash at border

China's General He Weidong expelled from Communist Party amid anti-corruption crackdown

China's General He Weidong expelled from Communist Party amid anti-corruption crackdown
Top military general He Weidong has not been seen publicly since March; however, the corruption probe was shared on Friday

NYC mayoral debate: Mamdani grills Cuomo over ignoring Muslim community

NYC mayoral debate: Mamdani grills Cuomo over ignoring Muslim community
Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo got engaged in a heated mayoral debate as Curtis Sliwa tried to secure some screen time

Baek Se-hee, 'I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki' author dies at 35

Baek Se-hee, 'I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki' author dies at 35
The South Korean author donated lungs, heart, liver, and both kidneys upon her death, giving 5 people a chance at life