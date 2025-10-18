World

Shakespeare family home suffers major damage after car crash

The historic building in Stratford-upon-Avon was bought by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust in 1949

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Shakespeare family home suffers major damage after car crash
Shakespeare family home suffers major damage after car crash

William Shakespeare's home, a 17th-century building which holds quite a significance for history and literature enthusiasts, was damaged on Friday morning.

The Grade I listed building was severely damaged after a driver reversed a car into it, said the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

"First and foremost, we are relieved to confirm that no one was injured in the incident and the building has been made secure to prevent any further damage," the statement read.

The building, once home to the playwright's daughter Susanna and her husband, John Hall, was already part of a major conservation project to help preserve it.

Moreover, the trust overlooks several of William Shakespeare's family homes in the town and runs visitor and exhibition centres.

"Every incident like this reminds us how vulnerable our shared heritage is," the trust said.

The statement added, "Rising conservation costs and a shortage of skilled craftspeople make it ever harder to protect these remarkable buildings."

According to the trust, the main part of the timbered building was built in 1613. For most of its history, it was the home of professional people, and in the mid-1800s, it served as a small school.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust bought it in 1949 and, after substantial repairs and alterations, opened it to the public in 1951.

You Might Like:

Sir David Attenborough makes history as oldest Daytime Emmy winner at 99

Sir David Attenborough makes history as oldest Daytime Emmy winner at 99
The British broadcaster won his Daytime Emmy Award for his Netflix documentary, 'Secret Lives of Orangutans'

Paramount Skydance to slash 2,000 US jobs beginning late October

Paramount Skydance to slash 2,000 US jobs beginning late October
The major layoffs are set to begin in the week of October 27 as Paramount Skydance continues to secure deals for its content

No Kings protests: Millions set to march against Trump's 'authoritarianism'

No Kings protests: Millions set to march against Trump's 'authoritarianism'
Several US state governors have placed National Guard troops on standby as Americans plan a march against Trump

Chen Ning Yang, Chinese Nobel laureate and physicist dies at 103

Chen Ning Yang, Chinese Nobel laureate and physicist dies at 103
The Chinese physicist earned his Nobel Prize in 1957 for his work on parity law, along with physicist Lee Tsung-Dao

US declines to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as Trump urges ceasefire

US declines to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as Trump urges ceasefire
Volodymyr Zelenskyy fails to secure Tomahawk missiles from Trump during White House meeting

Emiru assaulted at TwitchCon 2025 meet-and-greet, Twitch issues statement

Emiru assaulted at TwitchCon 2025 meet-and-greet, Twitch issues statement
Streamer Emiru assaulted by a male attendee on stage at TwitchCon 2025, sparking security concerns

Picasso's €600,000-worth miniature masterpiece vanishes before Spain exhibition

Picasso's €600,000-worth miniature masterpiece vanishes before Spain exhibition
Spanish police hunt for stolen Picasso painting en route to Spain exhibition

Steve Bridges: Beloved TikTok comedian passes away at 41

Steve Bridges: Beloved TikTok comedian passes away at 41
Steve Bridges' wife pays heartfelt tribute to her husband as she announces heartbreaking news

George Santos' 7-year sentence commuted by Trump with ‘good luck’ message

George Santos' 7-year sentence commuted by Trump with ‘good luck’ message
Former congressman George Santos jailed for over 7 years on federal fraud charges

US and Saudi Arabia block global shipping emission deal

US and Saudi Arabia block global shipping emission deal
US President Donald Trump rejected the plan as a 'green scam'

John Bolton charged for mishandling classified information

John Bolton charged for mishandling classified information
John Bolton has been indicted on eight counts of transmitting national defense information and 10 counts of illegal possession

Cambodia says Thailand used 'ghost sounds' as psychological warfare at border

Cambodia says Thailand used 'ghost sounds' as psychological warfare at border
Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire in July with the help of Malaysia after five days of deadly clash at border