Shakespeare family home suffers major damage after car crash

William Shakespeare's home, a 17th-century building which holds quite a significance for history and literature enthusiasts, was damaged on Friday morning.
The Grade I listed building was severely damaged after a driver reversed a car into it, said the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.
"First and foremost, we are relieved to confirm that no one was injured in the incident and the building has been made secure to prevent any further damage," the statement read.
The building, once home to the playwright's daughter Susanna and her husband, John Hall, was already part of a major conservation project to help preserve it.
Moreover, the trust overlooks several of William Shakespeare's family homes in the town and runs visitor and exhibition centres.
"Every incident like this reminds us how vulnerable our shared heritage is," the trust said.
The statement added, "Rising conservation costs and a shortage of skilled craftspeople make it ever harder to protect these remarkable buildings."
According to the trust, the main part of the timbered building was built in 1613. For most of its history, it was the home of professional people, and in the mid-1800s, it served as a small school.
The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust bought it in 1949 and, after substantial repairs and alterations, opened it to the public in 1951.