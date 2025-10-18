World

Sir David Attenborough makes history as oldest Daytime Emmy winner at 99

The British broadcaster won his Daytime Emmy Award for his Netflix documentary, 'Secret Lives of Orangutans'

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Sir David Attenborough, beloved broadcaster, biologist and natural historian, has become the oldest winner of a Daytime Emmy Award at the age of 99.

The British icon won the honour for his work on the documentary Secret Lives of Orangutans, which follows a group of apes living in the jungles of Sumatra, Indonesia.

Winning the outstanding daytime personality, non-daily category, with the Netflix film, Sir David broke the record set by actor Dick Van Dyke, who was 98 when he won the guest performer in a daytime series category in 2024.

The 52nd annual Daytime Emmys was held on Friday, October 17, in Pasadena, California, but Sir David, who is just eight months away from reaching a century, was not in attendance.

Secret Lives of Orangutans also won outstanding music direction and composition and outstanding directing team for a single-camera daytime non-fiction programme.

Sir David's career spans more than 70 years, during which his voice has been used in numerous natural history programmes both in the UK and across the English-speaking world.

His award-winning natural history programmes include Life on Earth, The Private Life of Plants and The Blue Planet.

Notably, more than 40 animals and plant species have also been named after him.

