Stevia and keto sweetener linked to blood clots, study

Scientists warned blood clots can cause heart attack and stroke

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
A new study has suggested that the artificial sweetener, erythritol, used in stevia and keta products increases the risk of blood clotting.

According to CNN, erythritol, which is added in huge amounts in stevia and low-carb products, doubled the risk of blood clotting in 10 people.

The lead study author, Dr. Stanley Hazen, director of the Centre for Cardiovascular Diagnostics and Prevention at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, said, “What is remarkable is that in every single subject, every measure of platelet responsiveness (clotting) went up following the erythritol ingestion.”

These blood clots are harmful to the body and can cause serious health issues. It can break off food vessels and travel into the heart and brain, triggering a heart attack and stroke.

Hazen noted, “This is the first direct head-to-head comparison of the effects of ingesting glucose versus ingesting erythritol on multiple different measures of platelet function. Glucose doesn’t impact clotting, but erythritol does.”

Moreover, study coauthor Dr. Wai Hong Wilson Tang asserted, “This research raises some concerns that a standard serving of an erythritol-sweetened food or beverage may acutely stimulate a direct clot-forming effect.”

In response to the study, the president of the Calorie Control Council, Carla Saunders, told CNN, “Consumers should interpret the results of this pilot with extreme caution. The limited number of participants, a total of 10, were given an excessive amount of erythritol, nearly quadruple the maximum amount approved in any single beverage in the United States.”

Health News

Fish Oil Supplements can lower cholesterol in individuals with genetic risk
Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns
Add THESE powerful foods to your diet for reducing cancer risk
Millennials and Gen X at higher risk of 17 types of cancer, study
WHO calls for global researchers to prepare for next pandemic
Processed red meat linked to higher dementia risk, study
Weight-loss drugs show surprising results in Alzheimer's patients
FDA issues warning as weight-loss injection overdoses surge
Alzheimer's blood test achieves groundbreaking 91% accuracy
What are the best ways to protect your brain in 20s and 30s?
Swelling chewing gum can cause bezoar, report
How common mouth bacteria reduces head and neck cancer cells?