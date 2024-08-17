Sci-Tech

Rare Blue Moon to illuminate skies late August: Here’s what you should know

Blue Super moon will be 15% brighter and 30% bigger than the regular Moons

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
Blue Super moon will be 15% brighter and 30% bigger than the regular Moons
Blue Super moon will be 15% brighter and 30% bigger than the regular Moons

Get ready for a rare cosmic event as the next full moon is a Supermoon blue moon!

According to NASA, the next full moon in August is set to be a rare lunar treat for skygazers, not only because it will be a Supermoon but also a blue Supermoon.

The space agency says the Super Moon occurred when it was within 90% of its closest approach to Earth and is up to 15% brighter and 30% bigger than the regular full moons.

The August Blue Moon will be visible on Monday, August 19, and will dazzle the sky for the next three days from Sunday morning through early Wednesday morning.

Moreover, the retired NASA Program Executive, Gordon Johnston, explained, “Although it will not look blue, as the third full moon in a season with four full moons, this will be a blue moon. The first recorded use of 'Blue Moon' in English dates from 1528.”

Upcoming Supermoons:

Don't worry if you miss this rare Blue Supermoon, as you will have three more chances to witness the majesty of a Supermoon this year on September 18, October 17, and November 15.

It is worth knowing that Supermoons occur relatively frequently, appearing three to four times every year, and more interestingly, they come in consecutive months.

King Charles’ ‘bitter exchange’ with Prince Harry on Queen Elizabeth’s death revealed

King Charles’ ‘bitter exchange’ with Prince Harry on Queen Elizabeth’s death revealed
Rare Blue Moon to illuminate skies late August: Here’s what you should know

Rare Blue Moon to illuminate skies late August: Here’s what you should know
Meghan Markle impulsively dances for the first time in public

Meghan Markle impulsively dances for the first time in public
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder

Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder

Sci-Tech News

Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
NASA's Parker Solar Probe reveals secrets of the Sun’s mysterious outer atmosphere
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Ohio witnesses breathtaking dual display of Perseid meteors and northern lights
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
WhatsApp to introduce new chat customization feature
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Windows rolls out Nearby Share for effortless Android phone connectivity
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
ChatGPT goes chatty with the cool new ‘Advanced Voice Mode’
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Neural text-to-speech implant gives voice to ALS patient
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Mars rock samples hold secrets of water and life on Red Planet
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Purdue University throws world’s smallest disco party in new study