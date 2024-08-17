Rare Blue Moon to illuminate skies late August: Here’s what you should know

Get ready for a rare cosmic event as the next full moon is a Supermoon blue moon!
According to NASA, the next full moon in August is set to be a rare lunar treat for skygazers, not only because it will be a Supermoon but also a blue Supermoon.
The space agency says the Super Moon occurred when it was within 90% of its closest approach to Earth and is up to 15% brighter and 30% bigger than the regular full moons.
The August Blue Moon will be visible on Monday, August 19, and will dazzle the sky for the next three days from Sunday morning through early Wednesday morning.
Moreover, the retired NASA Program Executive, Gordon Johnston, explained, “Although it will not look blue, as the third full moon in a season with four full moons, this will be a blue moon. The first recorded use of 'Blue Moon' in English dates from 1528.”
Upcoming Supermoons:
Don't worry if you miss this rare Blue Supermoon, as you will have three more chances to witness the majesty of a Supermoon this year on September 18, October 17, and November 15.
It is worth knowing that Supermoons occur relatively frequently, appearing three to four times every year, and more interestingly, they come in consecutive months.