WhatsApp to launch username option in 2026: Report

The significant update could offer enhanced privacy to both individuals and businesses and help establish recognition on WhatsApp

  By Syeda Fazeelat
WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to launch a new username feature in 2026, enabling users to select a username rather than displaying their phone number.

The report suggested the company has started notifying business accounts to prepare for the upcoming update by streamlining their workflow.

Notably, the feature will be optional, offering users the choice to show either their username or phone number.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp stated usernames will improve privacy by hiding their contact numbers during one-to-one chats and group conversations.

For businesses, usernames will assist build brand identity, allowing companies to display their names rather than their phone numbers.

As reported by Android Police, the instant-messaging app will launch the latest backend identifiers called “business-scoped user IDs”, replacing phone numbers in specific interactions.

These identities will be incorporated via WhatsApp’s API as a new webhook field. Businesses using the platform’s APIs are requested to update their connected systems to adapt to the change.

A feature enabling users to reserve usernames was recently spotted in WhatsApp’s beta variant, hinting towards its imminent launch.

The significant update could offer enhanced privacy to both individuals and businesses and help establish recognition on WhatsApp.

