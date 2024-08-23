Health

WHO eases vaccine purchase rules for partners to address mpox outbreak

The decision is intended to accelerate vaccine distribution to Africa, where the mpox outbreak is worsening

  • August 23, 2024
Mpox is spreading rapidly around the world, and in light of this, the World Health Organization (WHO) has taken a major step on Friday, August 23.

As per Reuters, the WHO announced that its partners, such as Gavi and UNICEF, can start purchasing mpox vaccines even before they are officially approved by the WHO.

This decision is intended to accelerate vaccine distribution to Africa, where the mpox outbreak is worsening.

Typically, organizations like Gavi, which supports low-income countries in buying vaccines, must wait for WHO approval before making purchases.

However, in this instance, the rules have been relaxed to speed up the process, as the WHO's formal approval is expected in the coming weeks.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) label it a public health emergency.

How Mpox spread?

Mpox spreads through close contact, including sex, skin-to-skin contact, and close breathing, but is less infectious compared to viruses like Covid and measles.

Preventive measures:

Preventive measures include raising awareness, monitoring close contacts, and using vaccines, which are currently limited in Africa but are expected to increase in availability soon.

