Study finds blood test can predict Dementia

In a study published on Wednesday, researchers have made a significant breakthrough in the detection of dementia, discovering that a simple blood test can identify risk factors for the disease.
The study, conducted by the University of Exeter and Maastricht University, analyzed DNA methylation in blood samples from 900 participants and found that it can mirror protein biomarker levels in spinal fluid samples.
This means that a blood test could potentially replace the more invasive and expensive spinal fluid test currently used to diagnose and monitor Alzheimer's disease.
“We know that a number of genetic and lifestyle factors can increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias," said Professor Katie Lunnon from the University of Exeter Medical School, lead author on one of the studies.
He continued, "Epigenetics is a particularly exciting research field because it can mediate the interaction between our genetic makeup, which is fixed at conception, and environmental risks, which we can potentially modify."
The study's findings have significant implications for the detection and prevention of dementia, and could potentially lead to new tools for identifying those at risk of the disease.