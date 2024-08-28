Health

Study finds blood test can predict Dementia

The study raised new hope for early Dementia detection with blood test

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
In a study published on Wednesday, researchers have made a significant breakthrough in the detection of dementia, discovering that a simple blood test can identify risk factors for the disease.

The study, conducted by the University of Exeter and Maastricht University, analyzed DNA methylation in blood samples from 900 participants and found that it can mirror protein biomarker levels in spinal fluid samples.

This means that a blood test could potentially replace the more invasive and expensive spinal fluid test currently used to diagnose and monitor Alzheimer's disease.

“We know that a number of genetic and lifestyle factors can increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias," said Professor Katie Lunnon from the University of Exeter Medical School, lead author on one of the studies.

He continued, "Epigenetics is a particularly exciting research field because it can mediate the interaction between our genetic makeup, which is fixed at conception, and environmental risks, which we can potentially modify."

The study's findings have significant implications for the detection and prevention of dementia, and could potentially lead to new tools for identifying those at risk of the disease.


Health News

5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Why is sleep more important for overweight people? Find out
US towns shut parks, limit activities as rare mosquito-borne virus poses risk
Busy schedule? These simple eating habits can help transform your health
Study finds seaweed may slow down Parkinson's disease
Keto diet: New ally in fight against pancreatic cancer? Find out
Discover 5 surprising benefits of green tea
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
5 alarming ways ‘sugar’ is sabotaging your health
Is plastic invading our brains? Scientists discover alarming findings
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
WHO eases vaccine purchase rules for partners to address mpox outbreak