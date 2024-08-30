Health

Scientists discover new way to stop migraines even before they start

A study published in Neurology reveals a new medication to prevent migraines before they start

  • August 30, 2024
A recent study published in Neurology reveals that a new medication, ubrogepant, may be able to prevent migraines from developing into full-blown headaches if taken at the first signs of an attack. 

The study, led by Dr. Richard B. Lipton of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, involved 518 participants who had been experiencing migraines for at least a year.

Participants were able to recognize early warning signs of a migraine, such as sensitivity to light and sound, fatigue, neck pain, or dizziness, and took either ubrogepant or a placebo when they noticed these symptoms.

The results were striking, with 65% of those who took ubrogepant reporting little to no limitation in their activities after 24 hours, compared to 48% of those who took the placebo. 

Even within two hours of taking the medication, people who took ubrogepant were 73% more likely to report that they could function normally without any disability.

Dr. Lipton highlighted the significance of this treatment, saying, "Our findings are encouraging. Ubrogepant may help people with migraines function normally and go about their day." 

However, he also noted a limitation of the study, citing the potential for inaccurate recording of symptoms and medication use.

The study offers new hope for the millions of people worldwide who suffer from migraines, a condition that can significantly impact daily life.

Health News

Baby convenience foods: Not as wholesome as you think, study
Study finds British Muslims felt neglected in health policies during COVID-19
Sleeping in on weekends reduces heart disease risk by 20%, study
Study finds blood test can predict Dementia
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Why is sleep more important for overweight people? Find out
US towns shut parks, limit activities as rare mosquito-borne virus poses risk
Busy schedule? These simple eating habits can help transform your health
Study finds seaweed may slow down Parkinson's disease
Keto diet: New ally in fight against pancreatic cancer? Find out
Discover 5 surprising benefits of green tea
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes