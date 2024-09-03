Health

Foods to avoid before bed for a restful night’s sleep

Discover why late-night eating could be messing with your sleep patterns

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Foods to avoid before bed for a restful night’s sleep
Foods to avoid before bed for a restful night’s sleep

Staying up late into the night has become a common practice, often attributed to screen time.

But, did you know that our sleep is also connected to our eating and drinking habits? Sometimes, certain foods can prevent us from falling asleep.

Here are a few things that might be related to our difficulty in getting a good night's sleep:

Coffee: 

Foods to avoid before bed for a restful night’s sleep

Coffee can keep you awake because of its high caffeine content.

Tea: 

Foods to avoid before bed for a restful night’s sleep

Tea contains caffeine as well, which can make it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Spicy foods: 

Foods to avoid before bed for a restful night’s sleep

Many people crave snacks at night and often choose spicy foods, but eating them can raise your body temperature, which might make it harder to fall asleep.

Sugary foods: 

Foods to avoid before bed for a restful night’s sleep

Many people have a habit of keeping chocolates or biscuits in their bedside drawers for midnight snacking. However, foods high in sugar can increase your energy levels, which may make it difficult to relax and sleep.

Fatty foods: 

Foods to avoid before bed for a restful night’s sleep

Foods with high saturated fats can negatively affect the quality of your sleep such as fried foods and fatty cuts of meat.

Ultra-processed foods:

Foods to avoid before bed for a restful night’s sleep

Eating highly processed foods, such as pre-packaged snacks and ready-to-eat meals, could impact your sleep, so it's best to avoid them.

Carbonated beverages: 

Foods to avoid before bed for a restful night’s sleep

Regularly drinking carbonated beverages might affect your sleep, even though they are not completely off-limits.

Prince Harry’s marriage ‘doomed from beginning’, says Meghan Markle’s sister

Prince Harry’s marriage ‘doomed from beginning’, says Meghan Markle’s sister
Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator

Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator
Prince William hires Prince Harry’s friend in exchange for ‘insider information’

Prince William hires Prince Harry’s friend in exchange for ‘insider information’
OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects

OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects

Health News

OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects
Packaged juices are harmful even when branded ‘healthy’
OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects
Fish acting ‘weird?’ Scientists blame antidepressant pollution
OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects
Skin care for preteens: Experts debunk social media trends
OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects
Mpox outbreak: UNICEF issues high-stakes tender to secure vaccines
OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects
Ozempic: Weight-loss drug that might unlock eternal youth
OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects
Scientists discover new way to stop migraines even before they start
OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects
Baby convenience foods: Not as wholesome as you think, study
OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects
Study finds British Muslims felt neglected in health policies during COVID-19
OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects
Sleeping in on weekends reduces heart disease risk by 20%, study
OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects
Study finds blood test can predict Dementia
OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss