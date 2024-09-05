Health

Want to quit smoking? Here are top 3 ways revealed in new study

  September 05, 2024
A new study published in the journal Addiction on Wednesday, has identified the top three methods to help individuals quit smoking. 

The research, conducted by a team of experts from the University of Oxford and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, found that Varenicline, Cytisine, and Nicotine e-cigarettes are the most effective ways to kick the habit.

According to the study, Varenicline, a prescription nicotine-blocking drug sold under the brand names Chantix and Champix, is a leading solution for those looking to quit smoking. 

Cytisine, a plant-based compound sold as an over-the-counter supplement in Canada and Europe, is another effective option. 

Nicotine e-cigarettes also made the top three list, providing a viable alternative for those struggling to quit.

The researchers emphasized that these methods work best when combined with counseling or other behavioral support.

"Quitting smoking is difficult, and some people find it harder to quit than others, but tobacco is uniquely deadly among legal consumer products, so it's important to seek help quitting," said lead investigator Jonathan Livingstone-Banks.

The study's senior researcher, Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, added, "For people who smoke cigarettes, the single best thing they can do for their health is to quit smoking.”

The research team analyzed data from 319 studies involving over 157,000 participants and added another 75 clinical trials focused on Varenicline and Cytisine.

The findings provide new hope for individuals looking to quit smoking.

Health News

Ultra-Processed foods linked to increased heart disease risk, study
WHO reveals mobile phones do not cause brain cancer
Packaged juices are harmful even when branded ‘healthy’
Foods to avoid before bed for a restful night’s sleep
Stiff from sitting? Try chair yoga for instant relief
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Fish acting ‘weird?’ Scientists blame antidepressant pollution
Skin care for preteens: Experts debunk social media trends
Mpox outbreak: UNICEF issues high-stakes tender to secure vaccines
Ozempic: Weight-loss drug that might unlock eternal youth
Scientists discover new way to stop migraines even before they start
Baby convenience foods: Not as wholesome as you think, study