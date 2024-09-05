World

Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths

It is believed the vessel was struck by a downburst, a powerful wind associated with storms

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths

Last month, a tragic incident occurred when British tech giant Mike Lynch's yacht sank in a storm off Sicily, leading to the deaths of Mike, his daughter, and five others.

Fifteen others survived, including Lynch's wife, who owns the yacht through her company.

Recently, a shocking detail has emerged regarding the incident, revealing that two people on the boat lost their lives due to suffocation after running out of oxygen in their cabins.

As per CNN, Chris Morvillo, a lawyer at Clifford Chance, and his wife, Neda, had no water in their lungs, indicating they died from asphyxiation rather than drowning.

Although the evidence is strong, the source mentioned that the results are still preliminary, and further histological tests are needed to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Bloomer, chair of Morgan Stanley International, and his wife, Judy, are also believed to have died from suffocation, with their autopsy results mirroring those of the Morvillos.

While, autopsies for Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah are expected to take place on Thursday.

It is believed the vessel was struck by a downburst, a powerful wind associated with storms.

Moreover, the Italian prosecutors have launched an investigation into three crew members, including the yacht's captain, James Cutfield, for manslaughter and shipwreck.

Investigators are also set to conduct a technical examination of the sunken yacht to check whether an open hatch contributed to its sinking. 

Ben Affleck removes Jennifer Lopez from ‘Unstoppable’ movie poster

Ben Affleck removes Jennifer Lopez from ‘Unstoppable’ movie poster
Prince Harry hints at 'healing' in new video week after Prince William reunion

Prince Harry hints at 'healing' in new video week after Prince William reunion
Alex Morgan bids emotional goodbye to soccer in heartfelt video

Alex Morgan bids emotional goodbye to soccer in heartfelt video
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths

Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths

World News

Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
Global leaders gear up to sign first AI treaty
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
ICC chief backs warrants for Israel PM and Hamas officials over war crimes
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
Apalachee shooting: Colt Gray's family issues threat after 14-year-old charged as adult
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek into his Nations League preparation
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
Ex-Republican Liz Cheney SLAMS Donald Trump as ‘danger,’ endorses Kamala Harris
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
Joe Biden moves to block Nippon Steel's purchase of US Steel
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
Georgia school shooting: 14-year-old suspect arrested after 4 killed, 9 injured
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
Irish PM visits Ukraine: Zelensky praises €30 million funding support
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
Grenfell Tower fire: What happened and what did landmark report reveal?
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba steps down amid expected cabinet overhaul
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
Pope Francis cautions against religious extremism in speech during Indonesia visit
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
India’s West Bengal assembly passes anti-assault bill