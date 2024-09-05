Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths

Last month, a tragic incident occurred when British tech giant Mike Lynch's yacht sank in a storm off Sicily, leading to the deaths of Mike, his daughter, and five others.
Fifteen others survived, including Lynch's wife, who owns the yacht through her company.
Recently, a shocking detail has emerged regarding the incident, revealing that two people on the boat lost their lives due to suffocation after running out of oxygen in their cabins.
As per CNN, Chris Morvillo, a lawyer at Clifford Chance, and his wife, Neda, had no water in their lungs, indicating they died from asphyxiation rather than drowning.
Although the evidence is strong, the source mentioned that the results are still preliminary, and further histological tests are needed to determine the exact cause of death.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Bloomer, chair of Morgan Stanley International, and his wife, Judy, are also believed to have died from suffocation, with their autopsy results mirroring those of the Morvillos.
While, autopsies for Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah are expected to take place on Thursday.
It is believed the vessel was struck by a downburst, a powerful wind associated with storms.
Moreover, the Italian prosecutors have launched an investigation into three crew members, including the yacht's captain, James Cutfield, for manslaughter and shipwreck.
Investigators are also set to conduct a technical examination of the sunken yacht to check whether an open hatch contributed to its sinking.