Secondary breast cancer symptoms you need to know: Find out

  by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
A new study revealed that most people are unaware of the symptoms of secondary breast cancer.

According to Cambridgeshire Live, the researcher also highlighted the fact that even survivors do not know that secondary breast cancer could spread to the brain, liver, lungs, and bones. The survivors also struggle to identify the symptoms because the new symptoms are greatly different from the other cancers, making it difficult to identify and link with the previous health conditions.

The research suggested that 81% of the cancer survivors did not mention their breast cancer history when they visited doctors due to symptoms of secondary breast cancer.

As per the new study, 72% of breast cancer survivors did not have any idea that secondary breast cancer could often be in their body and spread to their bones, while 36% of the survivors did not even know what secondary breast cancer is.

Moreover, 68% of the survivors did not know that early treatment and managing symptoms could help with secondary breast cancer.

It was also found that 40% of the people in the UK with breast cancer will eventually develop secondary breast cancer.

Symptoms Of Secondary Breast Cancer

Some common symptoms of secondary breast cancer include:

• Tiredness

• Loss of appetite

• Bone pain

• Breathlessness

The researchers emphasised that breast cancer survivors should be cautious and pay attention to every minor symptom because early and new treatments are ‘making a significant difference.’

