Most effective 5-minute mindfulness exercises to reduce stress

Mindfulness may seem challenging in an extremely hectic schedule, but it's simple. It means observing the present moment.

Even five minutes of exercise with peace may significantly reduce stress and enhance focus.

Here are a few exercises that you must know about introducing mindfulness into your daily routine:

Check in with your senses

Look around and name approximately five things you can see, four things must be from those that you can physically feel, and three things that you can hear, one thing you can taste, and up to two things that you can smell.

This exercise can assist you in getting into your body and out of your distracted and overloaded head.

Check out “what’s touching me?”

Relax, and take a long, deep breath. Observe your body weight in your chair, your hair fluttering.

It may assist you to remind your nervous system that you’re safe and secure.

Take a pause before opening an email

Are you burned out due to excessive workload? Pause before checking your email. Practice one of the most effective exercises by gradually inhaling through your nose, holding it at the top, and then exhaling.

Soften your jaw and drop your shoulders and, provide yourself some extra space to respond rather than reacting.

Wash your hands gradually

Open the water tap and notice the temperature. Pay very close attention to the soap, smell the fragrance and feel the sound of splashes.

Feel your heartbeat

Put your hand on your chest and feel your heartbeat or breath moving in and out. This particular mindfulness exercise can trigger your nervous system and remind you that you’re doing well.

