Excessive consumption of weed triples risk of oral cancer, study 

A recent study revealed that individuals who smoke an excessive amount of marijuana could be experiencing a more than four-fold odds of developing an oral cancer.
According to a research published in the journal Preventive Medicine Reports, Cannabis smoke contains an ample amount of carcinogenic compounds discovered in tobacco smoke, damaging epithelial tissue of the mouth.
For the study, researchers assessed the electronic health records of more than 45,000 patients, of whom 949 were diagnosed with cannabis use disorder.
Even after getting adjusted for other oral cancer risk factors, including cigarette smoking, body mass index (BMI), and age, individuals with cannabis use disease had a 325% increased odds of developing oral cancer over a five-year period than healthy people.
Researchers further discovered that adding cigarettes into the mix significantly increased the odds: Individuals who smoked an excessive amount of weed plus cigarettes noted a 624% increased risk of oral cancer than healthy people.
Study lead author and associate professor of anesthesiology at UC San Diego School of Medicine Raphael Cuomo stated, “Add to a growing body of evidence suggesting that chronic or problematic cannabis use may contribute to cancer risk in tissues exposed to combustion products.”
Based on the research, researchers found that more than simply smoke exposure may be a main cause of high oral cancer in individuals who cons lot of weed.