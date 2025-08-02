Essential tips to maintain healthy lifesyle

Regularly performing exercises, getting adequate sleep, and managing stress are some of the most effective tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle and body weight.
Discover a few effective tips to exercise, balance nutrition, and habits for long-term vitality:
Eat a balanced diet
Focus on consuming a balanced diet by prioritising healthy foods, such as vegetables, fruits, and whole grains and limit the intake of ultraprocessed food.
Most importantly, be mindful of your portion sizes to promote weight loss.
Keep yourself hydrated
Drink an excessive amount of water all over the day, as it helps with nutrient absorption and digestion, and helps you feel full the entire day.
It’s essential to avoid sugary drinks as they significantly contribute to weight gain.
Regularly perform exercise
Try at least 150 minutes of aerobic activity every week. It may include running, cycling, brisk walking, and more.
Maintain muscle mass that assists with metabolism.
Get adequate sleep
To maintain a healthy lifestyle, establishing an appropriate circadian rhythm is one of the most essential factors for maintaining mental and physical health that impacts weight management.
It’s advised to take at least 7-9 hours of proper sleep.
Avoid smoking
Smoking poses a range of adverse health effects, contributing to weight gain and increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.