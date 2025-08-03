Higher IQ individuals make more accurate predictions about their future, study

A new reserach revealed that people with higher IQ (Intelligence Quotient) caould make more accurate and real predictions about thier future.
According to Psy Post, the study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that people who have highre IQ tend to make more realistic and excat prediction about thier lifespan as comapred to the people with low IQ.
These findings suggest that intelligence plays a direct role in shaping the quality of our beliefs about the world, and may help explain why lower intelligence is often linked to poor financial decisions and other judgment errors.
Chris Dawson, a professor of economics and behavioral science at the University of Bath, conducted the study to explore whether intelligence is linked to the accuracy of people’s probabilistic judgments specifically, how well individuals can estimate the likelihood of uncertain future events.
While many theories in psychology and economics assume that better decision-making depends on accurate beliefs about the world, few studies have directly tested whether IQ affects how well people can form these beliefs.
The results showed a strong and consistent relationship between IQ and the accuracy of probabilistic judgments. People with higher phenotypic IQs made predictions that were closer to reality, both on average and over time.
In statistical terms, a one-standard-deviation increase in IQ was associated with a nearly 20% reduction in the size of forecast errors. High-IQ individuals were not only less biased in their predictions but also less noisy, that is, their estimates varied less from one occasion to another.