Free mental health support via text launches in Birmingham and Solihull

A new 24/7 text message service has started to provide mental health support to people living in Birmingham and Solihull.
This service is a partnership between the Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust and the crisis text line called SHOUT.
By texting the word "space" to the number 85258, individuals can connect with a trained mental health professionals who offers free and confidential help, as per BBC.
In 2025, it is estimated that over 792 million people worldwide are diagnosed with mental disorders.
Chief Executive of the trust Roísìn Fallon-Williams said this new local text service is a helpful first step for people who may not feel comfortable or ready to talk to someone in person or by phone.
She added, "It also reflects our commitment to delivering the NHS Long Term Plan by empowering people to take control of their mental wellbeing and mental health early and reducing the risk of crisis."
The helpline is open to anyone who is feeling anxious, lonely, depressed or facing any mental issues.
People can easily send text message to get mental health support without sharing their name or any personal details.
The conversation will stay private and also the messages won't be visible on their phone bills.