FDA recalls over 64,000 pounds of butter over undeclared allergen

The FDA has issued a nationwide recall of over 64,000 pounds of butter that contains an unlisted allergen.
On Wednesday, the FDA increased the risk classification for the recall of one of Bunge North America Inc.’s butter products to Class II — the second-highest warning level.
On July 14, the company announced a voluntary recall of over 64,000 lbs of its European Style Butter Blend 1 lb because of an undeclared milk allergen.
FDA stated that a Class II recall hints “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”
Involved cases were packed in white paperboard and comprised 36 blocks.
Here is the information on affected cases:
- Product code: 5023937
- UPC: 1 00 78684 73961 2
- Lot code: 5064036503
The butter recall has emerged as the latest food-and-drink-related issue all across the country.
However, no illnesses have been reported yet.
Milk is among the nine major FDA-listed allergens. It may lead to a range of reactions from hives to fatal anaphylaxis.
FDA needs clear labelling. Furthermore, the agency has urged the affected person to stop eating, consider adrenaline, and seek immediate treatment.