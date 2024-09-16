New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries

A new Covid variant named XEC has been discovered, first appearing in Germany in June and now spreading to the UK, US, Denmark, and other countries.
As per BBC, this variant has some new mutations that might make it spread more this autumn.
But there's not much to worry about because current vaccines should still help prevent severe illness.
The NHS offers a free booster shot to those at higher risk of severe Covid, including people over 64, those in care homes, individuals over six months old in high-risk groups, and some front-line NHS, care-home, and social-care workers.
Meanwhile, Eric Topol, Director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, says XEC is "just getting started" and could take several months to become widespread.
Symptoms:
The symptoms of XEC are similar to other Covid variants including, high fever, body aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat. Most people recover within a few weeks, though some may take longer.
The main flu and Covid vaccination campaign will begin in October, though some may receive their shots earlier.