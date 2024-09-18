Ditch the guilt: Moderate coffee consumption can save your heart

A cup of coffee not just wake you up in the morning but can help you in ways that you can’t even think of.
New research has revealed that moderate amounts of caffeine intake, which is defined as around three cups of coffee or tea a day, can lower risk of developing cardiometabolic multimorbidity.
CM is the term used for coexisting of more than one cardiometabolic diseases, like heart disease, stroke, diabetes and high blood pressure.
The study led by lead author, Dr. Chaofu Ke, associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Soochow University in Suzhou, China, examined data from 180,000 people in the UK Biobank, who did not have cardiometabolic diseases at the beginning.
“Coffee and caffeine consumption may play an important protective role in almost all phases of CM development,” Ke stated.
He further added, “Consuming three cups of coffee, or 200-300 mg caffeine, per day might help to reduce the risk of developing cardiometabolic multimorbidity in individuals without any cardiometabolic disease."
The study found that moderate caffeine intake - equivalent to three daily cups of coffee or 200-300mg of caffeine - is associated with a 40.7% to 48.1% lower risk of new-onset CM, compared to non-consumers or those consuming less than 100mg of caffeine daily..
"The findings highlight that promoting moderate amounts of coffee or caffeine intake as a dietary habit to healthy people might have far-reaching benefits for the prevention of CM," Ke concluded.