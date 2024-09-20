Health

Dealing with Migraines? New research finds the best medications for relief

Migraines can cause severe headaches, light sensitivity, visual disturbances, nausea, and vomiting

  September 20, 2024
Headaches affect about 40% of people globally, with migraines being the most common type.

It is more common in women than men, likely due to hormonal factors.

Migraines can cause severe headaches, light sensitivity, visual disturbances, nausea, and vomiting.

As per BBC, a major new study by the University of Oxford has identified the most effective solutions for migraines.

Conducted with over 89,000 participants, the research compared 17 different oral migraine treatments and found that triptans are the most effective medication for adults experiencing acute migraines.

The research show that four triptans—eletriptan, rizatriptan, sumatriptan, and zolmitriptan—stand out as the most effective.

Triptans work by mimicking serotonin to calm overactive pain nerves and are often used when other painkillers don't work.

The study found that eletriptan was the most effective for pain relief within two hours, followed by rizatriptan, sumatriptan, and zolmitriptan.

For pain relief lasting up to 24 hours, eletriptan and ibuprofen were the top choices.

While, newer drugs like lasmiditan, rimegepant, and ubrogepant were less effective compared to triptans.

Health News

African American women face higher breast cancer mortality rates, study
3 simple proven exercises to boost your mental health
Ditch the guilt: Moderate coffee consumption can save your heart
Bill Gates calls for urgent action as malnutrition crisis worsens globally
Vaping tied to poor physical performance in young adults, study
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
3 hidden warning signs your kidney might be struggling
Scientists unveil new antibiotic to cure super gonorrhea
Secondary breast cancer symptoms you need to know: Find out
Feeling drained? THESE 5 detox foods will revive your body
Uncovering depression in men: 5 hidden red flags
Love cheese but struggling with weight? Try THESE smart choices to lose pounds