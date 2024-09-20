Health

Have a peanut allergy? Think twice before eating mustard

Mustard powder or flour is commonly used in products like dips, sauces, salads, and pre-packaged sandwiches

Do you or someone you know have a peanut allergy? It may come as a surprise that mustard could be dangerous for them.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has alerted people with peanut allergies to avoid foods containing mustard due to the possibility of peanut contamination.

Mustard powder or flour is commonly used in products like dips, sauces, salads, and pre-packaged sandwiches.

To stay safe, those with peanut allergies should carefully check food labels for mustard and ask about its presence when ordering from restaurants and takeaways.

The contaminated mustard was traced back to GT Agro Industries in India, and FGS Ingredients has supplied it to UK food manufacturers.

Because peanut allergies can lead to severe reactions, the FSA is taking precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

Peanut allergies, which affect roughly one in 50 children, can be life-threatening.

Symptoms:

Triggered by peanut proteins, symptoms can range from mild to severe, including dizziness, itching, swelling of the lips, face, or eyes, coughing, trouble breathing, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhea.

Health News

3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs
Are you nutrient deficient? 3 alarming indicators to watch for
Dealing with Migraines? New research finds the best medications for relief
Antibiotic-resistant infections can claim 39 million lives by 2050, study
African American women face higher breast cancer mortality rates, study
3 simple proven exercises to boost your mental health
Ditch the guilt: Moderate coffee consumption can save your heart
Bill Gates calls for urgent action as malnutrition crisis worsens globally
Vaping tied to poor physical performance in young adults, study
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
3 hidden warning signs your kidney might be struggling
Scientists unveil new antibiotic to cure super gonorrhea