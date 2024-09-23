Health

Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon

The U.S. nationals will soon be able to order COVID-19 nasal swabs free of cost

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon
Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon

The U.S. Health and Human Services agency is announcing big news for the American citizens!

Starting this month, the agency has announced that the US citizens will now get to order free COVID-19 test kits, which will be mailed to the recipients to their homes.

COVID-19, also called Coronavirus disease 2019, is a contagious disease that first spread in China back in 2019, and is caused by coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The common symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, fatigue, breathing difficulties, loss of smell and taste.

This new program, which is being overseen by the US Health and Human Services agency itself, will allow the households to order as many as four nasal swabs through the website COVIDTest.gov.

However, to note, the agency has not announced the exact date of the beginning of this program.

As per the agency’s spokesperson, the test kit will enable people to detect current virus strains. The updated vaccine, which is able to fight against the recent strains of the virus, is expected to be available by the beginning of winter and will be up for order ahead of the holiday season.

This latest version of the vaccine can be taken by person of every age, even as young as 6 months, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain

India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain
Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon

Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon
Kendall Jenner largely resembles sister Khloé Kardashian in new outing

Kendall Jenner largely resembles sister Khloé Kardashian in new outing
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH

Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH

Health News

Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Statins may halve cancer risk and slash heart disease deaths, study
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
FDA signals green light to game-changing flu vaccine spray
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
New York on ‘high alert’ as deadly EEE virus returns after nearly a decade
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Study reveals real reason of fussy eating and its not parents
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Daily dose of orange juice: Health secret or just a myth?
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Have a peanut allergy? Think twice before eating mustard
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Are you nutrient deficient? 3 alarming indicators to watch for
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Dealing with Migraines? New research finds the best medications for relief
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Antibiotic-resistant infections can claim 39 million lives by 2050, study
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
African American women face higher breast cancer mortality rates, study