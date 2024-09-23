Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon

The U.S. Health and Human Services agency is announcing big news for the American citizens!
Starting this month, the agency has announced that the US citizens will now get to order free COVID-19 test kits, which will be mailed to the recipients to their homes.
COVID-19, also called Coronavirus disease 2019, is a contagious disease that first spread in China back in 2019, and is caused by coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
The common symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, fatigue, breathing difficulties, loss of smell and taste.
This new program, which is being overseen by the US Health and Human Services agency itself, will allow the households to order as many as four nasal swabs through the website COVIDTest.gov.
However, to note, the agency has not announced the exact date of the beginning of this program.
As per the agency’s spokesperson, the test kit will enable people to detect current virus strains. The updated vaccine, which is able to fight against the recent strains of the virus, is expected to be available by the beginning of winter and will be up for order ahead of the holiday season.
This latest version of the vaccine can be taken by person of every age, even as young as 6 months, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.