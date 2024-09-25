COVID-19 lockdown leaves one in three children shortsighted, study

Myopia, or shortsightedness, is emerging as a new global health concern, as one in three children is unable to see things clearly from a distance.
According to BBC, a global analysis revealed that the COVID-19 lockdown has negatively impacted the eyesight of children as they now spend more time on screen.
The study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology researched about five million children and teenagers from 50 countries across the world, and it was found that Asia has the highest rate of myopia, with 85% of children in Japan, 73% in South Korea, and more than 40% in China and Russia.
Meanwhile, Paraguay and Uganda have the lowest rate, 1%, of shortsightedness among children. All the UK, Ireland, and the US had about a 15% rate of myopia.
Researchers noted a “particularly notable” increase in shortsightedness after the pandemic, and the myopia rate rose to 36% between 1990 and 2023.
The researchers wrote, "Emerging evidence suggests a potential association between the pandemic and accelerated vision deterioration among young adults.”
The researchers also warned that shortsightedness will impact half of the teens worldwide by 2050.
To reduce the impact of shortsightedness UK experts suggested that children between the ages of seven and nine should spend at least two hours outdoors every day.
It is worth knowing that myopia cannot be cured but could improve with glasses and contact lenses.