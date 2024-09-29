World Heart Day 2024: Experts warn of rising heart problems in Pakistani youth

Heart diseases, once linked with the old age, are now targeting young people as well.
Dr. Asaad Akbar, Chief of Cardiology at Shifa International Hospital, warned the Pakistanis about this growing threat among youth.
“Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, smoking, and rising stress levels are key factors contributing to the spike in heart problems among young adults,” he said.
He went on to explain, “This is particularly concerning, as younger patients have a longer life ahead of them, and the early onset of heart disease can result in severe, long-term complications.”
Dr. Asad Saleem, Consultant Cardiologist at Shifa International Hospital, said, “Conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity, once seen mainly in older adults, are now common among younger people."
He further added that preventive measures, early detection and appropriate treatment can help in combating these cardiovascular diseases.
Saleem also shared the common heart attack symptoms which includes chest pain, cold sweat, heartburn, indigestion, sudden dizziness, nausea, and shortness of breath.
“If a person experiences similar symptoms, it may be a sign of a heart attack, and they should immediately rush to the nearest hospital where Cath labs are available for emergency procedures,” Dr. Asad Saleem advised.