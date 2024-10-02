Sci-Tech

YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU

EU Commission will see the strategy platforms have adopted to reduce civic discourse risks

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
EU Commission will see the strategy platforms have adopted to reduce civic discourse risks
EU Commission will see the strategy platforms have adopted to reduce civic discourse risks

The European Union Commission on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, asked the social media platforms to share information about the parameters they used to recommend content to users.

According to Reuters, the EU Commission requested information from YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok about their recommendation algorithms in order to understand how much risk these platforms are causing to the electoral process, mental health, and child protection.

The EU Commission said in a statement that it has made a request under the Digital Services Act (DSA) to "also concern the platforms' measures to mitigate the potential influence of their recommender systems on the spread of illegal content, such as promoting illegal drugs and hate speech.”

Moreover, the commission asked for additional information from TikTok about the measures it has adopted to stop people from misusing the platform and to lower the public discussion and election-related risks.

The tech firms are required to provide the information by November 15, 2024, after which the commission will decide the next steps.

To note, this came after the EU asked the big tech companies, including AliExpress, TikTok, and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, to do more in order to protect their platforms from harmful and illegal content and activities.

Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'

Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'
Taylor Swift guitar smash: Texas buyer breaks silence on protest

Taylor Swift guitar smash: Texas buyer breaks silence on protest
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU

YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU

Sci-Tech News

YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
OpenAI launches advanced feature for rapid AI voice assistant creation
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Comet A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) today: All about ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ celestial event
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Snapchat users can now track their journeys with new Footsteps feature
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
PlayStation Network down: Major outage knocks PS5 and PS4 gamers offline
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
UK hospitals adopt game-changing technology to fight lung cancer
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Gemini Live launches for Android users offering voice chat with AI
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Rare celestial event: Comet lights up the sky after historic 80,000 years
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
SpaceX Crew-9 reaches ISS to bring stuck NASA astronauts home
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Gmail users face new password rules starting September 30
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
SpaceX launches mission to rescue two stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts