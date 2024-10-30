Flood in Valencia region of Spain claims at least 64 lives

At least 64 died after torrential rain caused deadly flash flood in Southeastern Spain.
The authorities of Valencia, region of Spain, stated on Wednesday, October 30, that the storm has plunged many roads and towns under water.
Following the severe weather, rescue efforts are in progress for searching uncounted individuals as heavy rain and hailstorm causing rapid flooding across various regions.
The President of Valencia region, Carlós Mazón, stated that it is “impossible” to determine the exact number for the final death rate at this point.
In addition to this, the videos and photos surfacing on social media showed floodwaters causing chaos, sweeping the bridge and cars through the streets.
Similarly, another video showed individuals clinging to trees escaping from being carried away with the storm.
As per the Spanish Weather Service, Chiva, region of Valencia's recorded rainfall reached to 491mm in just 8 hours on Tuesday, which is equal to an entire year’s worth of rainfall.
According to BBC, the radio and TV stations have been receiving multiple calls for help from people searching for loved ones or trapped in the flood, but emergency services struggles to access some locations.