World

Flood in Valencia region of Spain claims at least 64 lives

The rainfall recorded in Valencia reached to 491mm which is equal to year's worth of rain

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024
Flood in Valencia region of Spain claims at least 51 lives
Flood in Valencia region of Spain claims at least 51 lives 

At least 64 died after torrential rain caused deadly flash flood in Southeastern Spain.

The authorities of Valencia, region of Spain, stated on Wednesday, October 30, that the storm has plunged many roads and towns under water.

Following the severe weather, rescue efforts are in progress for searching uncounted individuals as heavy rain and hailstorm causing rapid flooding across various regions.

The President of Valencia region, Carlós Mazón, stated that it is “impossible” to determine the exact number for the final death rate at this point.

In addition to this, the videos and photos surfacing on social media showed floodwaters causing chaos, sweeping the bridge and cars through the streets.

Similarly, another video showed individuals clinging to trees escaping from being carried away with the storm.

As per the Spanish Weather Service, Chiva, region of Valencia's recorded rainfall reached to 491mm in just 8 hours on Tuesday, which is equal to an entire year’s worth of rainfall.

According to BBC, the radio and TV stations have been receiving multiple calls for help from people searching for loved ones or trapped in the flood, but emergency services struggles to access some locations.

Kim Kardashian fans make fun of her ‘forced’ birthday wish for stepfather Caitlyn Jenner

Kim Kardashian fans make fun of her ‘forced’ birthday wish for stepfather Caitlyn Jenner

Prince William maintains Royals legacy with major move

Prince William maintains Royals legacy with major move
Flood in Valencia region of Spain claims at least 64 lives

Flood in Valencia region of Spain claims at least 64 lives

Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties

Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties

World News

Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Canada accuses Amit Shah of campaigning against Sikh separatists amid diplomatic row
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Typhoon Kong-rey approaches Taiwan: Entire Island at risk of destruction
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Kamala Harris takes brutal dig at Donald Trump in DC closing pitch
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
What this 3500-year-old spade reveals about ancient life in England?
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Kamala Harris holds slim lead over Donald Trump in heated election battle
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Italy approves major plan for new-generation tanks
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Japan's Mount Fuji hits historic snowless streak amid rising temperatures
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Boy who was kicked out of luxury hotel as kid now owns it
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Student explorers discover long-lost Mayan city in Mexico's forest
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
5 most haunted places in US to experience real Halloween vibes
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Jeff Bezos speaks out on endorsement row amid Washington Post subscription loss