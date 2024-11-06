Health

Discover 7 foods to keep brain healthy, memory sharp

Eating brain-boosting foods can improve memory and support long-term cognitive health

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024
Discover 7 foods to keep brain healthy, memory sharp
Discover 7 foods to keep brain healthy, memory sharp

Incorporating healthy brain-boosting foods into your diet can improve memory, focus and cognitive function, helping to keep your brain healthy and sharp throughout life.

Mental fatigue arises from prolonged stress, or lack of rest, similarly overworking the brain can lead to feelings of exhaustion and mental drain.

Therefore, eating right food can significantly enhance cognitive functions and boost memory, as these foods can help to make brain healthy:

Nuts:

Discover 7 foods to keep brain healthy, memory sharp

Nuts especially walnuts are high in fats and antioxidants, therefore they improve brain functions and memory and also protect against cognitive decline.

Dark chocolates:

Discover 7 foods to keep brain healthy, memory sharp

Dark chocolates which are rich in 70% cocoa contains flavonoids, caffeine and antioxidants which can improve blood flow to the brain and protects it from damage.

Leafy vegetables:

Discover 7 foods to keep brain healthy, memory sharp

Vegetables like spinach, broccoli, collard greens are rich in vitamins and their nutrients supports brain health and help slow down aging.

Eggs:

Discover 7 foods to keep brain healthy, memory sharp

Eggs are an excellent source of several nutrients including vitamin B that supports enhance memory similarly choline is essential of production of neurotransmitter important for learning.

Coffee:

Discover 7 foods to keep brain healthy, memory sharp

Moderate coffee consumption can improve focus and boost memory as caffeine in coffee improves alertness and stimulates brain health.

Blueberries:

Discover 7 foods to keep brain healthy, memory sharp

Berries improves brain function, memory and delay age related cognitive decline, as they are linked to improve communication between brain cells and aid memory.

Avocados:

Discover 7 foods to keep brain healthy, memory sharp

Avocados are rich in healthy fats and vitamins therefore they improve blood flow and support brain health, in addition to this they are excellent accumulation to a cognitive diet. 

Cillian Murphy teases fresh take on Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Cillian Murphy teases fresh take on Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' movie
Discover 7 foods to keep brain healthy, memory sharp

Discover 7 foods to keep brain healthy, memory sharp
Taylor Swift brother Austin defends fan in Travis Kelce costume at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift brother Austin defends fan in Travis Kelce costume at Eras Tour
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury

Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury

Health News

Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
Colorado mental health experts brace for Election Day stress surge
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
New study uncovers disturbing autism trends in American youth
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
How to lose weight without diet, drugs, and exercise?
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
Discover 6 harmful effects of sleeping late and waking up early
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
Low-sugar diet in childhood reduces risk of chronic diseases in adulthood
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
Stay fit this winter with THESE simple running strategies
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
Low-sugar diet in first 1000 days lowers kids’ diabetes, high BP risks: Study
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
Discover 5 exercises to reduce cancer risk
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
Polio vaccination drive: Deadly bomb targets police, kills 9 in Balochistan
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
E. coli outbreak: CDC confirms McDonald’s slivered onions as ‘likely source’