World

Discover hidden mysteries in Van Gogh’s another masterpiece 'Lane of Poplars at Sunset'

Researchers used astronomy to identify the exact location depicted in Van Gogh’s Lane of Poplars at Sunset

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Discover hidden mysteries in Van Gogh’s another masterpiece Lane of Poplars at Sunset
Discover hidden mysteries in Van Gogh’s another masterpiece 'Lane of Poplars at Sunset'

Vincent Van Gogh's famous and iconic oil canvas painting, The Starry Night remains the center of attention even after centuries.

Recently, after solving the mystery of Van Gogh’s The Starry Night painting, scientists have now turned their attention from this painting to Van Gogh’s another famous painting, Lane of Poplars at Sunset.

In a study published in Sky & Telescope Magazine, a team of researchers, led by Donald Olson who is an astronomer and physics professor emeritus at Texas State University, used astronomy to identify the exact location depicted in Van Gogh’s Lane of Poplars at Sunset.

Earlier, Olson also used the same astronomical method to analyze and date other paintings, including Moonrise, Road with Cypress and Star, and White House at Night.

Now he turned his sights on Lane of Poplars at Sunset after being inspired by the famous “Manhattanhenge” phenomenon in New York City.

Discover hidden mysteries in Van Gogh’s another masterpiece Lane of Poplars at Sunset

He analyzes that the setting sun in the painting closely resembles how the sun appears between New York City’s skyscrapers during Manhattanhenge.

As this alignment occurs only at specific times, on particular days and from specific angles, Olson believed that he could identify the exact location.

Olson said in a statement, “If we could identify the lane on 19th-century maps then we’d be able to establish the compass direction of the road appearing in the artworks. Next, we could use astronomical calculations to determine the date when the disk of the setting Sun aligned as van Gogh portrayed it.”

However, before turning to map, the team needed to narrow down their options. They first examined van Gogh’s letters to his brother, which described locations and weather conditions.

After a long investigation, the team concluded that the painting depicted the Weverstraat road, which runs through the center of the town of Nuenen, as it was the only road that matched the sunset in the painting.

However, after conducting several astronomical calculations, they concluded that Lane of Poplars at Sunset could only have been painted on either November 13 or November 14, 1884.

Google Pixel phones to get AI-powered call response feature

Google Pixel phones to get AI-powered call response feature
Discover hidden mysteries in Van Gogh’s another masterpiece 'Lane of Poplars at Sunset'

Discover hidden mysteries in Van Gogh’s another masterpiece 'Lane of Poplars at Sunset'
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ gives ‘Singham Again’ tough box office competition

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ gives ‘Singham Again’ tough box office competition
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature

Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature

World News

Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Former Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo sworn in as MP
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
European agency issues major announcement about 2024 weather
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Secret behind 'the most mysterious song on the internet' revealed after 17-year
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Kamala Harris breaks silence on Donald Trump’s victory in elections
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Ukraine claims first combat encounter with North Korean troops amid conflict
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Sperm whales' secret human-like language decoded with AI
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
World leaders, celebrities react to Donald Trump's presidential win
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Why are tourists feeling 'saddest’ after visiting Italy’s Trevi Fountain?
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Indonesia takes meaningful step for Nusa Tenggara amid volcano eruption
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Donald Trump makes MAJOR promises after claiming victory as 47th US president
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
2024 US elections: Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris to become projected winner
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Donald Trump exudes confidence after casting his ballot in Florida