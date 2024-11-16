New diabetic drug introduced to cure kidney and lung disease

A recent study from the University of Hong Kong suggests that sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i, a new type of drugs that can manage blood sugar in type 2 diabetes.
As per researchers, SGLT2i can lower the risk of serious kidney and respiratory issues, including end-stage renal disease (ESRD), obstructive airway disease (OAD) and pneumonia.
In order to access this impact of SGLT2i on kidney and lungs, the research team examined more than 30,000 people in Hong Kong with type 2 diabetes.
The researchers discovered that patients with SGLT2i has lower risks of kidney issues such as ESRD as compared to those with DPP4i.
Later the findings provided powerful evidence that supported the kidney-protective effects of SGLT2i.
In addition to the research, the analysts also found that users of SGLT2i had also reduced the risk of multiple lung cancers along with OAD and pneumonia.
Researchers suggested that clinical trial should be observed by patients to further investigate importance of SGLT2i, as the lung-protective effects are not fully understood.
The findings concluded that SGLT2i may be a better choice for treatment than DPP4i for people having type 2 diabetes, and especially those who are worried about kidney and lung health.
Led by Dr. Cheung Ching-lung, this study, published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism and JAMA Network Open, advances our understanding of the broader health benefits of newer diabetes treatments.