Measles outbreak spreads to Kentucky as US case tally reaches 1,267 this year

Measles outbreak spreads to Kentucky as US case tally reaches 1,267 this year
Measles outbreak spreads to Kentucky as US case tally reaches 1,267 this year

As the number of measles cases reaches a total of 1,267 confirmed cases in the US, Kentucky has been the latest state to announce an outbreak.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the state has confirmed five measles cases. Four of them are associated with a similar outbreak.

M.D., secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Steven Stack, stated:

"Measles can be very serious, but it is avoidable through vaccination. We urge all parents to have their children vaccinated to ensure they are protected from preventable diseases like measles."

This year, 27 outbreaks have been reported nationwide. A total of 285 measles cases were reported by 16 outbreaks.

Texas experienced the nation’s largest outbreak, which worsened as two children died due to the highly contagious virus.

Last week, the New Mexico Department of Health reported five measles cases at the Luna County Detention Center in Deming.

Health officials are currently assessing the vaccine details of individuals in the facility.

As part of the measles outbreak that started in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, three deaths have been reported of among unvaccinated people.

Read more : Health
Hearing aids associated with improved mental well-being and social connection
Hearing aids associated with improved mental well-being and social connection
Improved engagement may support cognitive health, as social isolation has been associated with cognitive issues
FDA recalls hundreds of blueberries boxes over possible Listeria contamination
FDA recalls hundreds of blueberries boxes over possible Listeria contamination
Listeria is a kind of bacteria that may lead to a foodborne illness called listeriosis
Signs your skin shows about your overall health
Signs your skin shows about your overall health
Find out a few signs that your skin shows bout your internal health
Can dairy items turn your dreams into nightmares?
Can dairy items turn your dreams into nightmares?
Participants who frequently experience digestive symptoms from eating dairy also reported more nightmares
Australia reports first confirmed case of Australian bat lyssavirus
Australia reports first confirmed case of Australian bat lyssavirus
NSW Health has urged the people to avoid touching or handling bats
Childhood obesity continues to soar across US, study
Childhood obesity continues to soar across US, study
Childhood obesity is associated with a significant risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and numerous other disease
Moderna’s new flu vaccine shows positive results in elderly individuals
Moderna’s new flu vaccine shows positive results in elderly individuals
The latest flu vaccine displayed a 27.4% enhancement in adults at the age of 65 and above
Researchers find advanced AI to assist in determining certain kind of dementia
Researchers find advanced AI to assist in determining certain kind of dementia
Researchers said that the latest AI can find brain patterns linked to nine different kinds of dementia
Want to run better? Narrow your focus to enhance your performance
Want to run better? Narrow your focus to enhance your performance
Runners who narrowed their attention performed better by running faster and showing greater physical strength
Hormonal imbalance in women: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
Hormonal imbalance in women: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
Find out the key symptoms, diagnoses, and treatment of hormonal imbalances in women
5 critical signs of dehydration you must know
5 critical signs of dehydration you must know
Discover critical signs of dehydration to prevent any severe complication
Everyday packaging releases food packaging our food and drink, study
Everyday packaging releases food packaging our food and drink, study
Ultra-Processed foods, which involve more plastic processing equipment, consist of increased amounts of microplastics