Measles outbreak spreads to Kentucky as US case tally reaches 1,267 this year

As the number of measles cases reaches a total of 1,267 confirmed cases in the US, Kentucky has been the latest state to announce an outbreak.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the state has confirmed five measles cases. Four of them are associated with a similar outbreak.
M.D., secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Steven Stack, stated:
"Measles can be very serious, but it is avoidable through vaccination. We urge all parents to have their children vaccinated to ensure they are protected from preventable diseases like measles."
This year, 27 outbreaks have been reported nationwide. A total of 285 measles cases were reported by 16 outbreaks.
Texas experienced the nation’s largest outbreak, which worsened as two children died due to the highly contagious virus.
Last week, the New Mexico Department of Health reported five measles cases at the Luna County Detention Center in Deming.
Health officials are currently assessing the vaccine details of individuals in the facility.
As part of the measles outbreak that started in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, three deaths have been reported of among unvaccinated people.