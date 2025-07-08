THESE common meds do not cause inflammatory bowel disease, study

A recent study found no evidence of common medications that may cause chronic inflammatory bowel disease called microscopic colitis.

According to a recent study in the Annals of Internal Medicine, a comprehensive study of more than 2.8 million individuals in Sweden has revealed that these medications.

The medicines include NSAIDs like aspirin and ibuprofen, ACE inhibitors, aren’t linked to a higher risk of microscopic colitis.

Studies found that the risk of developing microscopic colitis was less than 0.5% overall, and it showed no link between the condition and taking ACE inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blocker drugs (ARBs), proton pump inhibitors or statins.

However, previous studies discovered that numerous medicines may lead to this condition, such as NSAIDs like aspirin and ibuprofen, ACE inhibitors, and depression drugs such as serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

Senior researcher and a professor of medical epidemiology and biostatistics at Karolinska Institute in Sweden, Dr. Jonas Ludvigsson, stated, “Our analyses suggest that surveillance bias is a likely explanation for earlier findings that implicated medications in the pathogenesis of microscopic colitis and may also explain the continued association with SSRIs.”

Furthermore, individuals consuming SSRIs had a higher (0.04%) risk of microscopic colitis, expectedly because they’re more often assessed with colonoscopies, simplifying the condition to detect.

